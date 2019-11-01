Peterborough’s best fireworks displays - and plenty more things to do this week

All you need to know about where to see fireworks in Peterborough this weekend - plus music, theatre, comedy and more.

Fireworks Fantasia

Shalamar are appearing at the New Theatre on November 2.

East of England Arena, November 2

The display is being provided by Titanium Fireworks, the company responsible for New Year displays in London and Edinburgh. Family tickets (£25) also include entry to an extensive indoor soft play and inflatables area which will be open between 4pm and 8pm on the night. There will also be a live entertainments stage featuring characters from the Key Theatre panto, Beauty and the Beast, a fair and food and drink outlets.

www.fireworksfantasia.co.uk

Saturday November 2

Werrington Scouts, Guides and the Primary School PTA will hold their annual firework display at Werrington Primary School in Amberley Slope. Gates open at 6.15pm, and fireworks display from 7pm.

Tickets 01733 742261

Saturday, November 2

Yaxley Scouts & Guides Fireworks display gets underway at the Three Horseshoes pub at 7pm - gates open at 6pm.

Tickets www.yaxleyfireworks.co.uk

Sunday, November 3

Peterborough Lions, Flaxland, Bretton: Gates open 4pm and there will also be a barbecue, funfair and bar open. Advance tickets available from Sainsburys Bretton at a reduced price of £12.00 for a family, £4.00 for an adult and £3.50 for a child ticket. Family tickets cover up to 2 adults and 3 children.

Children 5 and under are free.

Friday, November 1

Castor and Ailsworth Firework Fiesta, hosted by Castor and Ailsworth CC and Castor & Ailsworth Community Page at Port Lane. The gates will open at 6.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm and fireworks will begin at 8pm. Licensed bar, hot food stall and more.

Tickets from reece_pect12@hotmail.co.uk or on the gate.

Shalamar

New Theatre, November 2

With the band featuring original members Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel alongside Carolyn Griffey, daughter of Solar Records Founder Dick Griffey then you can expect to hear all the big hits – There It Is, I Can Make You Feel Good, 2nd Time Around, Take That To The Bank, Make That Move, Dead Giveaway, Right in the Socket and, of course, A Night To Remember and more!

Tickets at newtheatre-peterborough.com

Comedy Club

Key Theatre, November 1

Comedian, actor and writer Barry Castagnola has firmly established himself as an accomplished comic performer. His easygoing (yet very physical) style, mixing personal anecdotes with some sharp topical and political comment, enthuses audiences at most of the major comedy clubs in the UK. Support comes from Scott Bennett, and your host is Brummie Jay Handley.

Tickets: vivacity.org

The Rat Pack - Swingin’ AT The Sands

New Theatre, November 1

Go back in time to the glitzy 1960s Sands Hotel in Vegas where the three Kings of Swing were at the peak of their stardom. Featuring a collection of some of the finest songs ever written played by a live backing band, and featuring stars of the hit West End show ‘The Rat Pack – Live From Las Vegas’.

Tickets at newtheatre-peterborough.com

Poet double bill

Key Theatre, November 3

First up (3pm) Murray Lachlan Young’s gothic masterpiece The Mystery of the Raddlesham Mumps mixes compelling story telling with a brilliant musical score, oodles of theatricality and a touch of exquisite silliness.

That’s followed by Mark Grist’s Poetry King fusing award-winning funnies with choose-your-own-adventure poems. There is a more grown up show at 8pm.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Some Guys Have All The Luck

The Cresset, November 3

A brand new theatrical production celebrating the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Rod Stewart – from street busker through to

international superstar!

Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic and charismatic performance.

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

PJ Masks visit

Queensgate, November 3

As a part of the national ‘Be A Hero’ tour, Catboy, Gekko and Owlette will be soaring into Peterborough at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. At each appearance, families and fans of eOne’s popular animated TV series will have the chance to meet and greet their favourite characters and take part in an interactive Hero Moves session where kids can get active and learn how to get ready for adventure.

Tickets are free at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pj-masks-at-queensgate-shopping-centre-tickets-77261570437