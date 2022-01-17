Peterborough road flooded after water main bursts

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Due to a third party incident, our teams are currently investigating a burst water main at Paston Ridings in Peterborough. We have needed to close Paston Ridings due to standing water on the road, but a tanker is on the way to clear this flooding. Our engineers are working as hard as they can to isolate and repair the burst main to restore all water supplies to residents and prevent any further flooding. We hope to have the road reopened with 2-way traffic lights, and all customers back on water, by the end of the day. We’d like to thank our customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this emergency repair.”