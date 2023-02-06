Peterborough’s motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.

Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 9.30am January 23 to 3.30pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction 15 exit Slip - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 8pm September 20 2021 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Longthorpe - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structural works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A47, from midnight, October 18 2022 to 11.59pm April 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Wisbech Road to Knarr Fen Road - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra.

• A1, from 9pm July 4 2022 to 5am July 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Kettering Road to junction 17 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Graham Construction.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A47, from 8pm February 20 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, between, junction 15 and junction 20 (A15). Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Milestone.

