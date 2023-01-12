Peterborough’s motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm September 20 2021 to 6am March 4 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Longthorpe - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structural works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A47, from midnight, October 18 2022 to 11.59pm April 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Wisbech Road to Knarr Fen Road - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A47, from 9.30am January 9 to 3.30pm January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 to junction 18 - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A47, from 9.30am January 11 to 3.30pm January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 to junction 18 - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra/Peterborough.

• A1, from 9pm January 14 to 5am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wansford to Stibbington - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A47, from 8am January 23 to 6pm January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 to Welland Road roundabout - diversion route on behalf of CTM/Anglian Water.

• A47, from 9.30am January 23 to 3.30pm January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound,, junction 15 exit Slip - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad