Peterborough’s motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 8pm March 30 to 6am April 15, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 15 entry and exit slips - works under slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing scheme on behalf of Peterborough Council/Milestone.

• A47, from 7am March 6 to 5pm April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra.

• A47, from 8pm February 20 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, between, junction 15 and junction 20 (A15). Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Milestone.

• A47, from midnight, October 18 2022 to 11.59pm April 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Wisbech Road to Knarr Fen Road - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra.

• A1, from 8pm September 20 2021 to 6am May 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Longthorpe - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structural works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A1, from 9pm July 4 2022 to 5am July 8 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Kettering Road to junction 17 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Graham Construction.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Thornhaugh to Stibbington - lane closure for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• A47, from 8am to 5.30pm on April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Hodney Road roundabout to Eye Green roundabout - diversion route on behalf of BT.

• A47, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 westbound, junction 20 to junction 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

