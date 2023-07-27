Peterborough road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Peterborough’s motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.

Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am September 3, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 both directions, Sutton roundabout to junction 15 - carriageway closures for netting works on behalf National Grid.

A further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 westbound,, junction 15 to Sutton Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure, permanent lay-by closures, speed restrictions and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A47, from 8pm July 24 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Wansford to Sutton - temporary traffic signals due to construction - bypass/new works on behalf of National Highways.

• A47, from 8pm July 24 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 Dogsthorpe-Paston Parkway Roundabout - diversion route for LA works on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A1, from 7pm July 27 to 6.30am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Wansford to Carpenters Lodge - diversion route on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A47, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound,, junction 17 to junction 18 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A47, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 westbound, junction 16 to junction 15 - lane closure with speed restriction due to structure - new/reconstruction works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A1, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, junction with Oundle Road - lane closure on behalf of Anglian Water.