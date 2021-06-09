Peterborough residents warned after grease in cooker causes fire in flat
Residents in Peterborough are being warned after a greased baking tray left in a cooker which was accidentally switched on caused a fire to start in a flat.
At 9.14am on Tuesday (8) a crew from Dogsthorpe fire station and the north roaming fire engine were called to a fire on Dover Road in Walton, Peterborough.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a flat. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
The crews returned to their stations by 10.15am.
Station Commander Gareth Boyd, the officer in charge of the incident, said: “The crews arrived at the incident and quickly established the flat was smoke logged. Firefighters entered the flat and found the fire was in the kitchen. The cooker has been switched on accidentally and heated up a greased baking tray.
“It is quite easy to brush against an electric cooker and switch it on accidentally, especially if the kitchen itself is small. It is important to make sure the appliance is switched off at the wall when not in use.
“Luckily this happened during the day when no-one was at home, rather than at night when the occupants were asleep. Either way, it shows the importance of having working smoke alarms fitted in the home and testing them regularly to make sure they work.”