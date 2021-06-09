Peterborough residents warned after grease in cooker causes fire in flat

At 9.14am on Tuesday (8) a crew from Dogsthorpe fire station and the north roaming fire engine were called to a fire on Dover Road in Walton, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a flat. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The crews returned to their stations by 10.15am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Station Commander Gareth Boyd, the officer in charge of the incident, said: “The crews arrived at the incident and quickly established the flat was smoke logged. Firefighters entered the flat and found the fire was in the kitchen. The cooker has been switched on accidentally and heated up a greased baking tray.

“It is quite easy to brush against an electric cooker and switch it on accidentally, especially if the kitchen itself is small. It is important to make sure the appliance is switched off at the wall when not in use.