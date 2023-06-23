News you can trust since 1948
Looking back at Peterborough school proms over the last 12 years in 32 photos

Trip down memory lane as we bring you some of the best nostalglic prom pictures from years gone by

Schools out for the summer and prom season is in full swing.

The Peterborough Telegraph decided to hunt through our archives- and we’ve dug out some priceless glitzy prom pictures from recent history.

We hope these pictures bring back some great memories of your school days.

Take a look back through the following images from Sir Harry Smith Community College, Arthur Mellows Village College, Jack Hunt, Kings School, Thomas Deacon Academy, Orton Longueville School and the Peterborough School:

Thomas Deacon Academy year 13 prom at the Great Northern Hotel

1. Thomas Deacon Academy

Orton Longueville School

2. Orton Longueville School

St John Fisher year 11 prom.

3. St John Fisher

Sir Harry Smith Community College, Year 11 Proms night, at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood.

4. Sir Harry Smith Community College

