Looking back at Peterborough school proms over the last 12 years in 32 photos
Trip down memory lane as we bring you some of the best nostalglic prom pictures from years gone by
Schools out for the summer and prom season is in full swing.
The Peterborough Telegraph decided to hunt through our archives- and we’ve dug out some priceless glitzy prom pictures from recent history.
We hope these pictures bring back some great memories of your school days.
Take a look back through the following images from Sir Harry Smith Community College, Arthur Mellows Village College, Jack Hunt, Kings School, Thomas Deacon Academy, Orton Longueville School and the Peterborough School:
Page 1 of 8