Peterborough Police say A16 at Newborough to be closed 'for a long time' after collision

Motorists advised to avoid area
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 16:21 BST
Police have said the A16 at Newborough will be closed ‘for a long time’ following a collision this afternoon.

At 4pm a police spokesperson tweeted: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision - Road will be closed for a long time - Please find alternative routes.”

The collision involved four vehicles, with emergency services called at 3.30pm.

There is currently no information about any injuries suffered

