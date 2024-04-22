Peterborough Police say A16 at Newborough to be closed 'for a long time' after collision
Motorists advised to avoid area
Police have said the A16 at Newborough will be closed ‘for a long time’ following a collision this afternoon.
At 4pm a police spokesperson tweeted: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision - Road will be closed for a long time - Please find alternative routes.”
The collision involved four vehicles, with emergency services called at 3.30pm.
There is currently no information about any injuries suffered