A Peterborough pensioner suffered serious injuries after he was knocked off his bike in a supermarket car park - before the driver of the car drove off.

Raymond Pitchford, 91, was cycling in the Asda car park in Rivergate in Peterborough city centre at some point between midday and 12.40pm on Monday, December 5 when he was struck by the car.

He fell to the floor, and suffered broken bones in his arm, a fractured pelvis and a fractured hip.

The incident happened in the Asda car park

Others in the car park came to his aid, and he spent two weeks in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Now, Raymond’s family are appealing for the driver to come forward as they try and find out what happened.

Samantha Pitchford, Raymond’s daughter, said: “Dad was taken to hospital, and had to stay there for two weeks because of his injuries.“He was very independent before the incident, and would cycle every day. But now he needs carers in, and it has changed him.

“We have been told it was a woman who was driving but we don’t know any more, or know anything about the car.

“We want them to come forward to say what happened.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted on 7 December with reports a cyclist had been seriously injured following an incident in Bourges Boulevard two days earlier.

“On 5 December a 91-year-old man was cycling in the Asda carpark, when a vehicle overtook him and immediately turned left. This caused the man to fall from his bike and sustain injuries including a broken elbow.

“Despite an investigation including extensive CCTV enquiries, the vehicle has not been identified.

