Peterborough Passport Office 'in lockdown' after suspicious substance received

Part of Peterborough Passport Office has been cordoned off this afternoon after a "suspicious substance" was received.

Police were called at 12.40pm. Fire crews, paramedics and police are at the scene.

An eyewitness told the Peterborough Telegraph the building was in lockdown, but it has not been evacuated.

UPDATE: A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at around 2pm today to an incident at the passport office on Aragon Court in Peterborough involving potentially hazardous material.

“Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground attended along with police and ambulance staff.

“This was a false alarm and crews left the scene by 3.50pm.”

Emergency crews have been called to Peterborough Passport Office this afternoon.

Emergency crews have been called to Peterborough Passport Office this afternoon.