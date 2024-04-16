Peterborough parking plea as fire crews delayed on way to emergency call in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough firefighters have called for residents to park their vehicles with care after crews were delayed while responding to an emergency call on Friday evening.

A crew from Dogsthorpe Fire Station was delayed multiple times on their way to an incident due to inconsiderate parking on multiple roads in the Millfield area of the city. Many vehicles, in particular a van, were poorly parked narrowing the road, which prevented the fire engine from travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew was unable to proceed until they had located the owner and requested the van be moved, delaying them by around ten minutes.

Crews were delayed while they waited for the owner of a van to move his vehicle

A fire service spokesperson said: “Inconsiderate parking is an issue we face across the county when responding to emergencies, in particular in built up areas such as Peterborough, Cambridge, Huntingdon and Wisbech. There are narrow streets where vehicles park on both sides of the road which, although legal to do so, does make it much harder for a fire engine to travel along.

“Fortunately, on this occasion the incident turned out to be a false alarm, but at the time we were not to know that. The delay caused by the parked vehicles could have resulted in a far more serious incident escalating.