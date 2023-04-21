Peterborough Park Runners invited to put best foot forward to mark NHS 75th birthday

The NHS in England has teamed up with parkrun UK to mark the special occasion in July and follows on from the 2018 event which marked 70 years of the NHS, when over 146,000 people took part.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Chief Executive Officer Caroline Walker said: “We are delighted that NHS England has again teamed up with parkrun UK for this commemorative weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only is participating in a parkrun great for physical and mental wellbeing, but it is also an opportunity to meet with other people and has become a real social event at locations across the country – with friendships formed and bonds made.”

Hoping to take lace up his trainers and take part is regular parkrun participant Michael Southwood, an Emergency Department charge nurse at Peterborough City Hospital.

Caroline, who herself is planning to run the event locally, added: “We hope ‘parkrun for the NHS’ will help encourage people to consider being more active - which we know is good for body and mind.”

This year’s 5km event for the NHS is encouraging people to take part in parkruns and junior parkruns over the weekend of July 8/9, with participants able to pick from a number of locations locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those hoping to take lace up his trainers and take part is regular parkrun participant Michael Southwood, an Emergency Department charge nurse at Peterborough City Hospital.

A regular at the Peterborough (Ferry Meadows) and Huntingdon (Hinchingbrooke Park) events, Michael said: “This is a fantastic way of not only celebrating the amazing NHS milestone, but it is a perfect opportunity to get together with friends, family, fellow runners and novices to enjoy the wonderful local open spaces we have around the area.”

Members of the public, running clubs and North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust staff themselves all have the opportunity take part – either as participants or volunteers - and are being encouraged to dress in NHS trademark blue.

And there is no requirement to run; participants can run, jog, walk and even bring their dog along, provided they are on a short held lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of parkrun locations locally, including: Peterborough – Ferry Meadows, Crowland (near Peterborough) – Snowden Field, Huntingdon – Hinchingbrooke Park, Whittlesey – Manor Field (Manor Leisure Centre), Rutland Water and March – Williamson Park.

The events are free to join, but anyone wishing to take part should contact Parkrun to find out how to take part as registration is necessary.