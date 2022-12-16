Frances Dickinson has worked at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice for 30 years

A 64-year-old woman from Peterborough says that caring for people is all she has ever wanted to do as she marks 30 years working as a palliative care nurse at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Frances Dickinson began her nurse training 44 years ago before going to work at Peterborough Hospital.

Frances has shared just how important the hospice is to her and the local community: “Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is a special place. We don’t just care for our patients, we care for their relatives and friends too,” she said.

“I also have a personal connection to the hospice, as my father-in-law died there, as well as two good friends.

“It’s important to me that I look after people in the same way that I would want a loved one of mine to be looked after,” Frances said.

And whilst Frances says her role as a nurse has changed over the years, the support she and her colleagues give to families, and each other, has stayed the same.

“Like with everything, you have to move with the times and palliative care has changed a lot since I first started working at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice; medicines and treatments have changed as has nursing generally.

“What has stayed the same is that I believe we still give the same level of expert and compassionate care today, as we did 30 years ago. We have always worked as a team and the staff support each other too,” she added.

‘You give so much’

Caring for people is something Frances says she has always wanted to do.

“I always wanted to be a nurse from a young age. I just wanted to care for people.

“My mum belonged to the St John’s Ambulance Brigade and when I was a teenager I joined as a cadet. I managed to achieve the Grand Prior Badge, the highest honour in the brigade.

“A friend said to me that you always give so much and never seem to take anything for yourself, but I guess it’s just what I do,” she added.

Achieving accolades for her commitment to caring for people is something that Frances has continued to do.

This year, she went on to win a local award for her dedicated support to her parents and her daughter who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2014 aged 12.

‘Wonderful honour’

“It was such a wonderful honour for me – my family were very proud of me too, especially my sister who lives in New Zealand as she put me forward for the award,” Frances said.

Frances also marks another milestone this month, her 107th blood donation.

Frances became a blood donor when she started her nursing career and it’s something that has become close to her heart, since her daughter needed two blood transfusions to manage her condition.

She hopes that by sharing her experience and her love for care, she can encourage other people to pursue a career in palliative care with Sue Ryder.

“I know that palliative care isn’t for everyone, but it’s not like some people think. A huge part of our work now is to support patients in getting their symptoms under control so that they can go home again. Some will come with a goal and helping them achieve that is really rewarding.

“For those people who do come to us for end-of-life care, we are able to help make their final days special. I have worked night shifts pretty much ever since I started my career, you just get used to it, but it has meant that I have always been able to work around family commitments, so the role can be really flexible too.

“I don’t know exactly what it is that keeps me at the hospice, but it just kind of gets you hooked and I will be here now until I retire. I would absolutely recommend palliative care as a career.”