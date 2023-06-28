A fire at a Peterborough nature reserve this month caused devastation to wildlife, with 10 per cent of the reserve damaged in the blaze.

On the evening of Wednesday 14 June a significant fire caused serious damage to three hectares of reed habitat at the Wildlife Trust in Cambridgeshire's Dogsthorpe Star Pit nature reserve.

Smoke was visible across the city as a result of the blaze. Now Cambridgeshire Wildlife Trust has been able to assess the damage caused to the reserve, along with the impact of the wildlife – which included nesting birds.

Crews tackle the blaze earlier this month, and the damage caused to the ground. Pics: Cambs Fire and Rescue and Cambridgeshire Wildlife Trust

Firefighters attended that evening, having to negotiate an undulating tract, making emergency service access tricky; the eastbound A47 was shut to traffic due to smoke billowing across the carriageway.

‘I am horrified at the impact of this fire’

The Wildlife Trust in Cambridgeshire's Senior Reserves Manager Matt Hamilton said: "I’m horrified at the impact of this fire, with almost 10% of the reserve damaged. The reedbed at Dogsthorpe Star Pit regularly has breeding marsh harrier and bittern as well as numerous warblers and other bird, mammal and invertebrate species. Fortunately the marsh harriers weren't impacted in this fire, but we're still only in June and long dry summer months stretch ahead. The impact of the climate crisis means that these types of conditions are only going to escalate so it is hugely important for the public to be vigilant and exercise all care and attention."

A spokesperson for the trust said the cause of the fire remains unknown, though this is a site which is subject to levels of anti-social behaviour, so impossible to rule out deliberate intent.

The Trust will be looking at future nature reserve management in relation to climate change adaptation and the increased risks of fire events, especially during increasingly common, prolonged dry periods. At Dogsthorpe Star Pit, likely changes will be to retain water levels in summer to keep areas wetter, along with specific vegetation management such as creating vegetation fire breaks to help reduce the spread of any fire. The future placement or retention of habitat piles and other cut vegetation will be reviewed to minimise both the opportunity for any deliberate fires to be started and the adverse consequences of future fires to wildlife and people.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have also issued warnings about fires in the hot summer months, with more fires in the open, such as the one in Dogsthorpe, recorded in June 2023 than the same period last year.

‘Any fire can quickly get out of control’

A spokesperson said: “We do tend to see an increase in calls to fires during spells of warm weather, which results in our crews spending significant time at incidents that could be avoided. This is concerning as the crews are committed and cannot respond to other emergencies, but also for local residents being put at risk because of deliberate fire setting. Any fire, not matter how small, can quickly get out of control and spread, endangering those around and the fire crews that come to tackle it.

“Our crews responded to a fire at a nature reserve in Peterborough this month, which was started deliberately. This tied up our crews for several hours and saw smoke spread across the city, closing the A47 for some time. This shows how quickly these fires can spread and the impact they have, so we urge people to not start fires intentionally.

