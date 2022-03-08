Peterborough man taken to hospital after early morning house fire in Lincoln Road

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 4.31am on Saturday. Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground fire stations, along with the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade attended the scene near the city centre.

Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet preventing it from spreading to other rooms in the house.

They cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan and returned to their stations by 6.15am.

One man was taken to hospital as a result of the fire

A male casualty was rescued from the building and taken to hospital by ambulance.