Peterborough insurer’s third award win in six months

A leading insurance provider in Peterborough is celebrating its third award win in six months.

Beagle Street, which is part of the BGL Group, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has been named Best Life Insurance Provider (Direct) at the 2018 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards.

The awards, which were held in London, are designed to showcase the UK’s best financial products and providers.

Beagle Street’s managing director Matthew Gledhill said: “We put our customers at the heart of our product, so we’re particularly thrilled to receive this award voted for by over 160,000 members of the public.

“It’s a real vote of confidence in our vision to make life insurance simple for everyone.”

The public vote took place during October and November last year and Beagle Street was judged best against nine other life insurance providers.

Jayms Brooks, of Moneyfacts, said: “The awards recognise not just the best products but excellent service as well.”