Peterborough Household Recycling Centre shut today after fire

Peterborough City Council said the fire started yesterday.

The spokesperson said: “The Household Recycling Centre will not open at 8am this morning, but remains CLOSED following yesterday’s fire. We apologise for this inconvenience.”

The spokesperson added it is not known when the centre will re-open.

The Household Recycling Centre

No-one was injured in the blaze.

The council spokesperson said they did not have any information about when the fire started, where abouts in the centre the fire started, or how much damage had been caused, but an investigation was underway.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.21pm on Sunday (13) crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Fengate in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a skip in a recycling premises. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet. They returned to their stations by 3.20pm.