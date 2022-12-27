Peterborough gym wins nearly £15,000 to steer youngsters away from crime through boxing

Through structured session plans, young people develop their soft skills, such as learning time management, organisational skills and positive communication (image: Adobe)

Boxing Futures based in Eagle Business Park, Peterborough has been awarded almost £15,000 to run free Box Out of It programmes for young people.

It comes as the deputy prime minister announced last month a new £5 million fund for crime-cutting sports schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charities across England and Wales were able to bid for new money to run programmes designed to steer young people away from law-breaking and into positive activities aimed at teaching teamwork, resilience and discipline.

Co-founder and CEO Anthony York said, “It’s fantastic to be given the opportunity to support even more of our local young people and since our new gym opened in March we see more and more young people needing our help. The need for supporting our young people is so acute, we’re looking to expand and replicate our programmes in London.”

Boxing Future’s Box Out of It programme follows the Boxercise model and instils confidence and motivation, and these activities are tailored to the needs of young people by preparing and encouraging them to explore new educational, employment and training opportunities to improve future life prospects.

Boxing Futures was founded in 2013 and is a dynamic charity which uses non-contact boxing and social emotional learning programmes, to provide an alternative outlet to young people, particularly focused on enhancing individuals’ physical health and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They empower young people by building positive relationships, developing core soft skills and increasing confidence and motivation.

Their proven, positive impact provides a springboard to re-engage with education, volunteering and employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the number of young people in custody remains at a record low, statistics show around 80% of prolific adult offenders begin committing crimes as children – with the economic and social costs of reoffending costing the taxpayer an estimated £18 billion per year.