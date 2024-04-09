Peterborough firefighters release pictures of lorry blaze that closed Fletton Parkway
Peterborough firefighters have released pictures of the lorry fire that closed the Fletton Parkway yesterday (Monday).
Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway between Stanground and Hampton at around 2pm.
It was initially reported the fire affected the lorry cab, but it was the trailer that suffered the most damage.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “If you were travelling around Peterborough on Monday you might have encountered our crews tackling a lorry fire.
We were called at around 2pm to reports of a lorry well alight on the Fletton Parkway (A1139) near Hampton. Firefighters from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Ramsey, along with our north roaming fire engine, attended the fire.
“The parkway was temporarily closed so crews could tackle the fire safely, so thank you for your patience if you got caught in any traffic queues.
“Firefighters got the fire under control and quickly moved the vehicle to safety so the road could be reopened.”