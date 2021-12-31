Peterborough firefighters lead six people to safety during flat fire in city
Firefighters helped six people escape from a flat which was on fire in Peterborough
Friday, 31st December 2021, 9:03 am
At 12.14pm on Wednesday, December 29 crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire on Hammonds Drive in Fengate.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a first floor flat of a four storey building, involving a tumble dryer. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
The crews assisted around six people from the building to safety. They returned to their stations by 1.55pm.
The cause of the fire was accidental.