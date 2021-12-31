Peterborough firefighters lead six people to safety during flat fire in city

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

At 12.14pm on Wednesday, December 29 crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire on Hammonds Drive in Fengate.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a first floor flat of a four storey building, involving a tumble dryer. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The crews assisted around six people from the building to safety. They returned to their stations by 1.55pm.