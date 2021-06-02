Peterborough fire crews rescue trapped driver after crash on A1
A driver had to be cut free from their car after a crash on the A1 at Peterborough
The crash happened at 5.01pm, last night, with one crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground and one crew from Yaxley called to the road traffic collision on the A1 at Norman Cross.
Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to remove the roof of the vehicle and release the casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.
Crews returned to their stations by 6.20pm.
A police spokesman said “Emergency services attended the scene and the road was blocked while recovery took place.”
No details of injuries were available. The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the ambulance service for details.