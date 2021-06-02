Peterborough fire crews rescue trapped driver after crash on A1

The crash happened at 5.01pm, last night, with one crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground and one crew from Yaxley called to the road traffic collision on the A1 at Norman Cross.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to remove the roof of the vehicle and release the casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Crews returned to their stations by 6.20pm.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

A police spokesman said “Emergency services attended the scene and the road was blocked while recovery took place.”