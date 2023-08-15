News you can trust since 1948
A local Peterborough businessman is opening a new bathroom showroom
By Jordan SimmondsContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST

Peterborough family business ‘APG Home Improvements’ is gearing up to unveil a new bathroom showroom in Yaxley.

The countdown is on for the grand opening event this weekend, starting Saturday, 19 August 2023 at 9am at APG Bathrooms in Enterprise Way.

Business owners say there’s “high quality British-made products” on sale while “blending top-notch craftsmanship with a dash of innovation to create spaces that resonate with both luxury and practicality.”

The team is offering a huge discount on opening day this weekend.The team is offering a huge discount on opening day this weekend.
But this isn't just your typical showroom affair. The grand opening event is also tailored to the local trade community.

For the bathroom fitters who work their magic behind the scenes, this event promises to be a treasure trove of trade-centric solutions and networking opportunities.

And what's a grand opening without a little charm? The APG Bathroom Showroom event offers a unique chance to explore the latest trends and innovations in a space that's equal parts inspiring and comfortable. Because when it comes to bathroom dreams, comfort is key and APG are the specialists. Enjoy 30% off all bathrooms displayed at the showroom, on launch weekend!

So, mark your diaries and get ready to visit APG’s New Bathroom Showroom.

For more information and to RSVP, contact, Aaron Glonek APG Home Improvements,call us on 01733 568651, email [email protected] or visit apghomeimprovements.co.uk/

