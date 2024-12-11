Peterborough entrepreneur calls on Prime Minister to make city a UK flagship

City could be part of national vision

​A Peterborough entrepreneur has called on the Prime Minister to make the city a flagship for the Government’s vision of national renewal.

​The call comes from Mike Greene, who is chairman of the Peterborough and Stamford Chamber of Commerce, and who says that Peterborough has unique qualities that would allow it to play a vital role in the Government’s Plan for Change.”

Now Mr Greene, a retailing expert who was Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire in 2011, has written to Sir Keir Starmer inviting him to visit Peterborough.

Peterborough entrepreneur Mike Greene has invited Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to visit the city

In the letter Mr Greene states: “Peterborough embodies the aspirations outlined in Labour’s 2024 manifesto and your “Plan for Change.

He says: “Peterborough is uniquely positioned to be not just a participant, but a flagship for Labour’s vision of national renewal.

"With its affordable housing, strategic location, skilled workforce, and community spirit, it stands as a prime candidate for the transformative expansion and improvements your government seeks to deliver.

"I would welcome the opportunity to understand where Peterborough fits into your party’s and your front bench’s plans for addressing the housing crisis, boosting economic resilience, and improving infrastructure across the UK.

"Engaging with local leaders, businesses, and residents would undoubtedly showcase how Peterborough can lead by example in achieving Labour’s ambitious goals.

He adds: “I look forward to your thoughts and hope we can work together to make Peterborough a cornerstone of Labour’s legacy for sustainable growth and national progress.”

Mr Green said: “Peterborough has many attributes and the Government should be made aware of them.”

These include affordable land and a good housing market that could contribute to Government plans to build 1.5 million homes by 2029. He said the city’s central location and good transport network were highly prized as were its ‘robust’ economy and skilled workforce.

He concludes his letter: “I look forward to your thoughts and hope we can work together to make Peterborough a cornerstone of Labour’s legacy for sustainable growth and national progress.”