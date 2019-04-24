Peterborough drama group’s super effort for a worthy cause

A five-day sell-out run of Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Absurd Person Singular at Peterborough’s Key Theatre last October has provided a big boost for Kidney Research UK.

The production was the work of Peterborough-based SuperDrama, which was founded in 2017 - its first outing was Relatively Speaking – with the prime object to raise funds for a local charity.

As a result of their efforts, SuperDrama were able to donate £3090 to Kidney Research UK , adding to the cheque for £1,385which was presented to Macmillan Cancer Research last year.

SuperDrama will be back at the Key Theatre from the October 8-12. The name of the production, and charity will be announced shortly. Anyone interested in being involved with SuperDrama can ring 07751747713.