Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a hit and run collision.The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was found at about 7am on Saturday (November 4), near the Herlington Centre, in Herlington, Orton Malborne. A white Hyundai iX20 involved was found abandoned nearby in Benyon Court.The cyclist was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.Anyone who saw the collision, the Hyundai, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area after the collision has been asked to report it through the force website quoting incident 98 of 4 November.Anyone without internet access should call 101.