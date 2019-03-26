Peterborough City Market to host weekly vintage and second hand auctions

If you love bidding for a bargain or fancy selling some unwanted items, then a new regular event at Peterborough City Market will be right up your street.

The market is starting a weekly vintage and second hand auction with the first event kicking off on Good Friday, April 19, and then running every Friday from 9am, with sales starting at noon.

The events are being held in association with Batemans Auctioneers of Stamford and offer a great opportunity to buy and sell a wide range of items.

People are invited to bring along any items for sale, such as china, glassware, bric-a-brac, jewellery, clocks, coins, collectables and small furniture.

Ron Bateman, of Batemans Auctioneers, said: “We are looking forward to doing an auction without the internet - this will be a much more traditional auction, where we’ll be selling real things to real people.”

Steve Woolley, markets and commercial trading officer for Peterborough City Council, added: “This is a fantastic addition to the market and we are hoping people will really support it.

“We’re encouraging everyone to pop along and see what’s on offer, and also bring along their own items.”

All transactions will be made in cash, with sold items paid out on the day. Unsold items must be collected then.

House clearances are also welcomed and a free collection of smaller items can be arranged.

Commission on sold items is 10 per cent (which includes VAT). There is a £1 lotting fee and a £1 minimum commission per lot.

For more information about the auctions contact Ron Bateman on 07779 439642.

Meanwhile, a craft fair and Easter Egg hunt will be held in Laxton Square next to the market on April 6, while a Spring Fair will be held at the market on April 27. Full details for both events will be announced shortly.