Peterborough City Hospital worker raises £600 to fund Hinchingbrooke garden revamp after London Marathon

Business support co-ordinator Julie, who works for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, joined thousands of other runners (with her trusty sidekick Sweep) on Sunday for the 26.2 miles course – and has smashed her £150 target several times over.

Julie hopes her total will top £600 for the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, with the money pledged to support a garden project at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

Julie, who is based at Peterborough City Hospital, completed the course in six hour 40 seconds, running in her bright Hospitals’ Charity T-shirt.

Hospital business support co-ordinator Julie Tebb took part in the 2023 London Marathon in support of North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity.

Her fifth London Marathon, she was running in memory of her late father Alan Hounsham. “My dad passed away last year and was very well cared for at Hinchingbrooke. He loved his garden, and he liked seeing the medals I had won at various running events, so this seemed like a fitting tribute.

Julie added: “The London Marathon is a fantastic occasion and it was a fabulous day – I loved every second. It did get hard going after 20 miles and I really had to dig deep towards the end, but the support from the crowd was incredible.”

Julie is now looking ahead to her next event, the Derby Ramathon half marathon in June.