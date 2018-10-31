Peterborough Christmas Lights: Everything you need to know about this year's switch on event

This year’s Christmas Lights switch-on in Peterborough city centre is shaping up to be one of the best yet!

The much-anticipated event takes place on Friday, November 16 in Cathedral Square and features an evening of fun-filled entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

Expect big crowds in Peterborough's Cathedral Square for the Christmas Lights switch on 2018

This year’s event will be the first time that the popular occasion has taken place on a Friday and as ever, a big turnout is expected.

Hosted by Heart FM’s breakfast show presenters Kev and Ros, the entertainment gets under way from 4pm and lasts until 8pm.

An exciting lineup of local bands will get guests into the festive spirit by performing an assortment of Christmas classics.

This year’s switch on is being supported by Vodafone Gigafast Broadband and their mascot Rocket Kid will be handing out special goodies to keep everyone warm.

The Vodafone Gigafast Broadband team will also be on hand to answer any questions and join in the festive fun.

The big switch-on takes place at 7.30pm with Father Christmas, kindly taking time out from his festive preparations, along with city Mayor Chris Ash and Council Leader John Holdich pressing the button.

The switch-on will be followed by a burst of fireworks to light up the night sky.

Councillor Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Recreation, said: “This will be the first time that the event has been held on a Friday and we’re expecting a bumper turn out as usual.

“This year’s event includes entertainment for all the family which I hope will encourage lots of young people into the city centre. As well as enjoying the big switch-on, you can take the chance to do some Christmas shopping and enjoy the many restaurants that Peterborough has to offer.

“Working in partnership with Vodafone means we are able to offer an event packed with fantastic entertainment and plenty of festive sparkle.”