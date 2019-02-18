Peterborough children’s centres providers receive nearly £1.5m to continue running

Have your say

Providers of children’s centres in Peterborough have been given nearly £1.5 million in funding to continue running.

The funding from Peterborough City Council will begin from April 1 and last for 12 months.

The money is being given to the current providers and at the same contract value. However, the deals are only being renewed while wider proposals are developed to integrate services across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The contracts have gone to:

. Barnardo’s, to provide children’s centres in the central and east parts of the city - £812,663

. Spurgeons, to provide children’s centres in the south - £177,080

. Spurgeons, to provide children’s centres for the north and west and rural areas - £428,360.