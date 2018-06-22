Peterborough cat strung up with washing line

A cat is recovering after it was found strung up using a washing line in Peterborough.

The tabby cat was discovered tied up by its back legs and hung over a fence in Apollo Avenue in Cardea, Peterborough on June 13.

The cat has been taken to vets and is still recovering with its owner.

The RSPCA are now appealing for information to trace who was responsible for the cruelty.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs said:” This is a very cruel act that someone has done that caused the cat a great deal of pain and suffering.”

The cat was found on the same day as Benji the dog.

Benji, a poodle cross, was found in Eye with thick, matted fur. The fur was in such bad condition, it had cut the circulation off to his foot, causing it to 'rot away.'

Anyone with information about either case should call the RSPCA on 03001234999.