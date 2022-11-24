Peterborough Cancer Wellbeing Service launches SOS after feeling blue about its loos

Cancer Wellbeing Advanced Occupational Therapist Caroline Lansell outside one of the service’s toilets.

Peterborough’s cancer wellbeing service has put out an SOS call for help to improve toilet facilities for patients and families.

The service – which turned 30 early this year – provides practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer, their family and friends.

Since its opening in 1992 the service has grown to offer a range of talking therapy, complementary therapies, lifestyle and welfare advice, arts and craft classes or just a comforting and welcoming place for a cup of tea and a chat.

A beautiful garden also provides a tranquil retreat to spend some quiet time with nature.

However, while much of the building has undergone a transformation, the staff and patient /visitor toilets are in need of a revamp to bring them in line with the rest of the service.

The team is now hoping that Christmas will come early in the form of local tradesman or companies who could offer some festive cheer when it comes to providing a complete overhaul of the four toilets.

Lisa Deacon, Joint Cancer Wellbeing Service Manager at Peterborough City Hospital commented: “30 years ago the Local Macmillan Fundraisers worked tirelessly to raise funds to build this amazing facility, now known as The Robert Horrell building.

“We support anyone affected by cancer and we’ve been lucky to have a refurbishment of the building over the last three years. The transformation is wonderful and visitors often comment on our calm and spa like space, the ongoing support from local donors means we are able to support more people in a beautiful environment.

“Last on our refurbishment wish list are the toilets, which are the original ones from 1992.

“While they are clean and functional, they do require a makeover to bring them in line with the rest of our beautiful building and its modern facilities.

“We would like to appeal to any local businesses and/ or traders who may be able to donate materials, their expertise, labour and time to help us in this project.”