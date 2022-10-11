Ambulance workers could strike in Peterborough ‘in order to take a stand to protect patient care.’

The East of England Ambulance Service faces a strike vote as the GMB Union launches a formal industrial action ballot.

Ballot dates will be announced in the coming days.

Paramedics and other ambulance workers could strike, it has been announced

The vote comes following a consultative ballot which saw almost 86 per cent of EEAS members who voted say they were in favour of a walk out.

GMB has almost 800 EEAS paramedics and ambulance workers who are angry over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award.

GMB has also announced a formal strike ballot in Yorkshire, North East, West and East Midlands, North West and London Ambulance Services.

Lola McEvoy, GMB Organiser, said: “GMB members in the ambulance service have been forced to take a stand in order to protect patient care.

“Dedicated ambulance workers are leaving trusts in droves, because the workload pressure is too much and the pay is too poor.

“Those left behind are fighting to protect themselves, their colleagues and the future of the NHS.

“They do not take industrial action lightly and haven’t gone on strike for 40 years – but things can’t go on like this; something has to give.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We are aware that GMB Union are undertaking a formal industrial action ballots across ambulance services in England.

