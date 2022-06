The person was struck between Peterborough and Ely.

At 7:34am, Greater Anglia confirmed that it had suspended all services between Peterborough and Ely due to a person being hit by a train.

A “very limited” replacement bus service was put in place and Greater Anglia tickets were being accepted on Great Northern and Thameslink services between Peterborough and Hitchin, and between Hitchin and Ely.

All Ipswich to Peterborough services will run between Ipswich and Ely until further notice.