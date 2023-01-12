A zumba instructor at a Peterborough community gym is raising money for a charity supporting children and families affected by cancer by hosting an annual zumba-thon.

The zumba-thon is returning to the YMCA Community Gym, at The Cresset, for a second year – after raising over £500 for a mental health charity during its last event.

This year, zumba instructor and personal trainer Samia Melliti, from Cardea, has chosen to raise money and awareness for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer – the UK's leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families.

Zumba instructor and personal trainer Samia Melliti is hosting a charity Zumba-thon at the YMCA gym at the Cresset

She made the decision to support the charity after one of her clients at her zumba classes told her that her two-year-old great nephew, Thomas, was battling leukemia.

“We’re hoping to do even better this year,” Samia said. “Zumba is a great way to raise money for good causes – and this year we wanted to help families with kids battling cancer."

The event will take place at the YMCA Community Gym on January 29, from 2pm – 4pm.

It hopes to raise as much money as possible for Young Lives vs Cancer – a charity which has supported Thomas through his cancer journey.

Parents Sam Donohoe and Natalie Clemenson, from Werrington, noticed something wasn’t right with their son when they found blue and purple spots on Thomas’ body while changing his nappy in May last year.

They took him to Peterborough City Hospital for checks, before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where they were told their son had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia – the most common type of leukaemia that affects children.

Thomas is now recovering and is returning to nursery this week on January 12.

"The zumba-thon is open to everyone and all of the money donated will go to charity,” Samia said.

Tot, Thomas, who is now almost 3, is on the mend after falling poorly in May 2022.

"Zumba has so many benefits. You can lose weight, get stronger and have fun together – all without even knowing that you’re exercising.

"People come to me and say: ‘zumba changed my life’.

