Youth worker nominated for major award

Sharon Pollard

The award recognises those who have gone the extra mile for the RAF Benevolent Fund’s veterans and their families.

Sharon Pollard, who is based at RAF Wittering, was nominated for the award because of her dedication to youth work at the base, by keeping sessions going despite not having access to the youth building during the pandemic.Sharon said: “I am extremely proud to have been nominated for the RAF Benevolent Fund Youth Worker of the year award.

"The RAF family is close to my heart and to be in a position where I can support and empower young people from military backgrounds to grow, ensuring their voices are heard is so important to me.”Paul Hughesdon, Director of Welfare and Policy at the RAF Benevolent Fund, added: “2021 was another difficult year for many in our community, but the impact of ongoing lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures were particularly tough on older, vulnerable, or isolated members of the RAF Family.

"We continued to adapt our welfare provision to ensure their needs were being met as best we could, but this wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of caseworkers like Sharon who go the extra mile to support our mission.

"They do a fantastic job and with the Fund’s staff, work hard to ensure that we meet as many needs as possible.”The RAF Benevolent Fund Awards is now in its 10th year, celebrating the outstanding contributions of the fundraisers, volunteers and partners who support the charity.

The 2022 awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 9, at Plaisterers’ Hall in London.The RAF Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity, providing practical, financial, and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans, and their partners and dependants.