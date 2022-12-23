300 families benefitted from donations

Staff at Peterborough-based Yours Clothing have packed and delivered Christmas food hampers to 300 families in need across the city.

Workers at the fashion retailer based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, spent a day putting together the festive hampers before devoting the evening to the deliveries.

The hampers contain more than 90 different items, ranging from a full Christmas dinner including turkey and all the trimmings, festive foods like minced pies and selection boxes, to a range of household essentials.

They are designed to help families who are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of living by making sure their basic needs are met over the Christmas period.

The hampers were funded by Yours Clothing, which sourced, brought, collected, packed and delivered them with support from children's charity Barnardo's, in order to help feed Peterborough families in need this Christmas and as a way to give back to the community that has supported the business, founded by Andrew Killingsworth, 28 years ago.

Kay Clay, HR Director at Yours Clothing, said: “Peterborough is our home as a business and a city that’s very close to our hearts.

"It’s where we were originally founded and continues to be the heartbeat of our operation, so we’re always on the lookout to give back to the town that’s given us so much.

“This year, we were drawn to the great work Barnardo’s is doing here which is transforming the lives of families both in the region and around the country.

"We can’t think of any better cause to contribute to, especially at a time when so many local families will be struggling the most.”

Lynn Mcnish, Strategic Children’s Services Manager at Barnardo's, said: “The contributions made by the team at Yours has helped us take our outreach to new heights.

"We’re thrilled to be able to give families something really substantial that takes financial pressure off them at the time of year they’ll be most stretched.

"Right now, 3.9 million children are living in poverty in the UK. That's about eight children in every classroom.

"And the cost-of-living crisis is getting worse and more frightening every day.”

1. Christmas hampers The boxes are lined up in the Yours Clothing warehouse ready for filling. Photo: YC Photo Sales

2. Christmas hampers Some of then hampers are loaded on to a lorry ready for delivery. Photo: YC Photo Sales

3. Christmas hampers Work is underway at the Yours Clothing warehouse in Peterborough to prepare the Christmas hampers. Photo: YC Photo Sales

4. Christmas hampers Preparing the Christmas hampers at the Yours Clothing warehouse in Peterborough. Photo: YC Photo Sales