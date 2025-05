Peterborough United fans have the opportunity to get their photo taken with the Vertu Trophy this half term.

Posh fans can visit Queensgate on Friday (May 30) from 12:30pm to 2pm.

The trophy will be located in the North Square, just outside of the Superdrug and Superdry store.

Posh lifted the trophy at Wembley in April following a 2-0 victory against the odds against League One champions Birmingham City.