Young Technicians Academy opening doors for more youngsters to get foot in the door in Performing Arts industry

Young Technicians Academy at Yaxley. In the lighting engineers box Jake Williams and Jacob Wilson

Youngsters are being given the chance to get their foot in the door by attending the Young Technicians Academy near Peterborough.

The Academy has a unique offering, including training and educating young people in production arts: sound, lighting, media, performing arts and more.

Young Technicians Academy run classes at schools across Cambridgeshire as well as in their centre in Yaxley, with students ranging from age 8 to 18. The schools’ programme has been running since 2016 helps to support the school’s drama department with all their tech requirements for their performances.

Young Technicians Academy at Yaxley. On stage dance coach Carly Bethell with dancer Holly and videographer Ethan Twydle.

While developing new skills, having fun and meeting new people, students can also earn nationally recognised qualifications including RSL Award, LAMDA certificates and Arts Award.

Harrison Fuller, Business Development Manager said: “Having our building has allowed us to expand our offering and to become even more inclusive. We are a registered alternative education provider, working with the local authority, we have classes for home educated students and we are able to further work within the community.

“Students work with us to develop their skills in a safe environment before we take them out to events. Our students have worked on the Yaxley Festival where, over the weekend, 35,000 people attended, Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as schools and theatre across the region.”