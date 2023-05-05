Young Peterborough volunteers who helped children read invited to special Westminster Coronation screening

A group of young Peterborough volunteers who have helped children with their reading have been invited to a special screening of the Coronation of King Charles III at a Westminster church.

Annie Whyman, Devonne Piccaver, Keira Rotondo, and Sehare Shezad, all Sixth Form students at Jack Hunt School, were chosen to attend the event and represent their school and the National Literacy Trust at the screening at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster in recognition of their efforts.

The four volunteers – known as Literacy Champions – support their community in Peterborough by peer reading with younger pupils who struggle with confidence and enjoyment.

In the year since they began volunteering, the four Literacy Champions created a peer reading scheme in their school, where they spend mornings mentoring pupils in Year 7 and 8. They meet once or twice a week to read together, exploring books on the curriculum and new texts and forms, including poetry, illustration, news and lyrics.

Wendy Gooding, Assistant Head Teacher at Jack Hunt School, said: "I am delighted to have been able to nominate four fantastic Year 13 students to represent Jack Hunt School at this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They have completed national training to upskill themselves as Literacy Champions and have enthusiastically and skilfully engaged with our KS3 students to support them in accelerating their literacy levels.

“The support the school has received from the National Literacy Trust over the past few years should also be recognised – the expertise they can offer along with novel ideas and events will have a positive impact on outcomes for our young people.”