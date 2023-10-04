Nathan Murdoch has completed his latest mural, this time dedicated to mental health.

The emotions of young people towards the Covid-19 pandemic feature as the inspiration for Peterborough’s latest stunning mural.

Renowned street artist Nathan Murdoch, of Street Arts Hire Ltd, has transformed the underpass just off Hawksbill Way, connecting to Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park.

Peterborough City Council provided the space for the work- which was commissioned by the Young People’s Counselling Service in partnership with Youth Inspired.

Pupils at more than seven schools took part in conversations regarding their thoughts and feelings about lockdown. These ideas and sketches were then passed on to Nathan to translate them into a full-scale mural.

The work was originally commissioned a couple of years ago but has been subject to a number of pandemic related delays as well as the need to find a suitable location.

The Young People’s Counselling Service offer up to 12 sessions of free counselling for young people aged 11-18. Young people can refer themselves, or be referred by a parent/carer, GP, professional or school.

A representitive from YPCS said: “Showcasing the voices of our young people is so important and we have all been privileged to be part of their stories being told.

“What an incredible piece of artwork it is.

"We are so proud to be part of sharing the voices of young people and them finding self-expression through creativity.”

Nathan added: “Nearer 2 years ago now I worked with YPCS and students from various different schools to talk about the emotions and experiences they had during the Covid lockdown.

"Using ideas and sketches provided by the young people, I translated them to tell their story.

“Without freedom, there is no creation A special thanks to ‘my bro’ Posea helping me get this over the line.”

