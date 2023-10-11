News you can trust since 1948
Young People's Counselling Service benefits as Star Wars art works auctioned off for charity

The Young Person’s Counselling Service provides a free service for anyone aged between 11 and 18-years-old.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Art works created to celebrate Peterborough Cathedral’s Unofficial Galaxies exhibition have been auctioned off for charity.

To go along with one of largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia in the world being on display at the cathedral this summer, renowned local artists Tony Nero and Nathan Murdoch created their own Star Wars pieces outside of the famous building.

The cathedral hosted an ‘art showdown in which Tony and Nathan were challenged to demonstrate the benefits of their chosen utensil- the spray can and the paintbrush respectively.

Nathan Murdoch (left) and Tony Nero (right) with their creations.Nathan Murdoch (left) and Tony Nero (right) with their creations.
The pair were joined by a number of people who came along to support their work and some even got the chance to help in the creation process.

Tony decided to create a picture of much-loved character Yoda, with his chosen paintbrushes, while Nathan- who runs Street Arts Hire Ltd opted for his favoured spray can to create a likeness of iconic villain Darth Vader.

The works have now been purchased by Hannah and Tariq from HMC framing for a winning bid of £400.

The money will be donated to mental health charity The Young People's Counselling Service and is enough to pay for six weeks of therapy for a young person.

Head of Comms & Marketing at the Cathedral Paul Stainton said: “A simple idea has turned into a collaboration that helps somebody in our city - it’s amazing what we can do when we work together.”

