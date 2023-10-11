Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Art works created to celebrate Peterborough Cathedral’s Unofficial Galaxies exhibition have been auctioned off for charity.

To go along with one of largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia in the world being on display at the cathedral this summer, renowned local artists Tony Nero and Nathan Murdoch created their own Star Wars pieces outside of the famous building.

The cathedral hosted an ‘art showdown in which Tony and Nathan were challenged to demonstrate the benefits of their chosen utensil- the spray can and the paintbrush respectively.

Nathan Murdoch (left) and Tony Nero (right) with their creations.

The pair were joined by a number of people who came along to support their work and some even got the chance to help in the creation process.

Tony decided to create a picture of much-loved character Yoda, with his chosen paintbrushes, while Nathan- who runs Street Arts Hire Ltd opted for his favoured spray can to create a likeness of iconic villain Darth Vader.

The works have now been purchased by Hannah and Tariq from HMC framing for a winning bid of £400.

The money will be donated to mental health charity The Young People's Counselling Service and is enough to pay for six weeks of therapy for a young person.