Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eva Woods says Peterborough’s Youth MP is often the only voice of young people in the room when decisions are being made about them.

Now Eva, who was elected Youth MP for Peterborough two years ago, is encouraging young people aged 11 to 18 years-old to cast their vote in this month’s elections for two new Youth MPs for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first time Peterborough’s young people will have the chance to elect two youth MPs to the UK Youth Parliament.

Current Peterborough Youth MP Eva Woods says a Youth MP is often be the only voice of young people in a room where decisions are being made about them and without them. Her term of office is ending and young people will be able to vote for a new Peterborough Youth MP from February 22 to February 29.

This is because of the growth in the number of young people living in the city over the past two years to 23,087 with seats in the Youth Parliament shared on the basis of one seat per 20,700 young people.

Eva said: “Youth MPs will often be the only voice of young people in a room where decisions are being made about them and without them.

“Please take choosing the people who speak for you seriously - if you didn't know the youth parliament existed, I can guarantee it has stood up for people like you at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have some incredible candidates to choose from who, like me, will learn and grow beyond recognition from the opportunities this role provides. This is your chance to select a formidable future advocate for your community.

She added: “"The past two years have demonstrated what can be achieved by a Youth MP, raising the profile of young people's views and needs with decision-makers in business, government, education, healthcare, the arts and beyond.”

How do I vote?

Voting takes place from February 22 to February 29 and young people who live, work or study in Peterborough will be encouraged to use their vote in polling stations at Peterborough schools.

One side of the ballot paper has the names of the nine candidates and the other side details the Make Your Mark campaign, encouraging young people to vote for the issue most important to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be community polling stations at Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Town Hall, Bharat Hindu Samaj Temple and the Husaini Islamic Centre for those who are home-schooled or at a school or education provider not listed as a polling station.

The election results will be announced at Peterborough Town Hall on March 13.

What does a Youth MP actually do?

Peterborough’s Youth MPs are the voice of young people putting forward their views locally and nationally through the UK Youth Parliament.

Eva Woods has spoken in the House of Commons on food poverty, managed a city-wide research project with young people, evaluated PSHE curriculums with young people and experts, developed a youth communications strategy with partners in education, media and the youth sector and worked with employers to drive a focus on young workers' rights and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also represented young people at Peterborough City Council’s Scrutiny Committees and taken part in many media interviews.

Who are the candidates?

Nine candidates are standing to be the next Youth MPs for Peterborough.

They are: Pranav Aggarwal; Danielle Daboh; Amelia Ihsan; Amelia Javaid; Harriet Johnson; Shanzay Zehra Merchant; Aryan Nahata; Farrah Sliti and Amina Umar.