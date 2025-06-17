You could soon host the most romantic day of your life at Peterborough City Council's offices

Couples could soon host their wedding receptions at Peterborough City Council’s offices.

While romance might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to Peterborough City Council, it could soon be on the agenda.

The authority has applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment at Sand Martin House in Fletton Quays, where council meetings are held.

It comes as the council looks at ways to “maximise its income” and “provide essential services for residents” in the city.

Councillor Alison Jones, cabinet member for communities and housing, said: “The council has applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment for the ground floor area of Sand Martin House (except The Shed & Bewitched areas) and the piazza area of Charles Swift Square.

“The application has been submitted as the authority continues to look for ways to maximise its income and provide essential services for residents.

“The application is currently live and the deadline for representations to be submitted is June, 30, 2025.

“If approved, the licence would allow for public events to be held here, which could include antiques fairs, wedding receptions and parties.”

The licence applied for includes plays, films, dancing, live and recorded music, and the sale of alcohol from Monday to Sunday between 10am and midnight.

All public council meetings moved to Sand Martin House in January due to safety issues with the Town Hall in the city centre.

This specifically related to requirements for evacuating large numbers of people from the upper floor meeting spaces as well as the discovery of RAAC.

The council could not confirm a time frame of when repair works would take place, but said it was “continuing to develop a program of works” which would include RAAC mitigation and other works required.