Yorkie Cyril dumped in bag at side of A47 gets own Christmas Miracle after Cambridgeshire vicar adopts him
An elderly dog, who was found abandoned by a busy road, has had his own Christmas miracle after being adopted by the Vicar of Soham.
Sweet Cyril, who is a 10 year-old Yorkie, was found dumped on the side of the A47 near King’s Lynn in November.
He was rescued by a passer-by and later came into the care of the RSPCA West Norfolk Branch, which runs the Eau Brink Animal Centre.
Poor Cyril was a nervous and shy when he first came into the care of the RSPCA.
Now he’s got a home to call his own after Revd Eleanor Whalley, Vicar of Soham, decided to adopt him.
Eleanor said she had started to look for a rescue dog after she lost her beloved terrier Belle who had passed away aged 14.
After some successful meet and greets, the adoption was finalised and Cyril was welcomed into the vicarage and the parish of Soham.
Eleanor said: “Cyril has settled in so well. He is just full of happiness and he’s really enjoying himself and taking in the sights and sounds of Soham.
“He’s fast becoming a little celebrity and now he’s got his new family with me and the parishioners of Soham. His first official engagement was attending our Christmas tree festival and he took it all in his stride and was as good as gold. He won’t come to every service with me - I think he’ll be bored. But he will attend our pet service in the New Year.
“Anyone who has rescued an animal knows how special they are - and I hope people looking for a pet will always consider getting a rescue first.”
Carl Saunders, manager for the branch, added: “Sometimes rehoming older dogs can prove more difficult but it was clear to see that Eleanor and Cyril were a perfect match.
“It’s always wonderful to see a rescue pet thriving in their new home with their own loving family - but the fact Cyril will bring such joy to a large community is just heart-warming. His story is a little Christmas miracle.”