Year 8 pupil returns home and hopeful of visiting school after being hit by bus in Peterborough
Finley was initially rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident but has been recovering well since then.
He has now become well enough to return home and is even hopeful of being able to go back into school before the end of the academic year to see his friends.
Sharing an update, Queen Katharine Principal said: “We are very pleased to be able to confirm that Finley (Year 8) has returned home from hospital following the bus collision last week.
“Members of our senior leadership team have been to visit him and his family to see how is doing. While his recovery will take some time, Finley is pleased to be home and is looking forward to seeing his friends at school as soon as he is able to.
“With his family, we will be taking each day at a time, but it is hoped that if his recovery continues like this, he will be able to visit school before the end of term to see his friends and classmates.
“As mentioned last week, if anyone saw or has any information regarding the incident, we urge you to contact Cambridgeshire Police via 101 and quoting ‘Incident 104 (23rd June)’.
“We continue to wish him the very best.”
The incident took place when Finley was on his way to school at around 8:20am when he was struck by a bus close to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road in the Walton area.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that this was a school bus carrying children to a different school.
At the scene, a bus driver was arrested on on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He now been bailed until September 10.