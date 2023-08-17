A 21-year-old Peterborough woman is taking on an astounding 42 peak-climb to raise money for Help for Heroes charity.

Natasha Beebe, from Yaxley, will be taking on the challenge before she joins the British Army, in October, as a nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha, who climbed her first ever mountain last year as part of the Three Peaks Challenge, believes her determination will see her cross the finish line in 80 hours.

Natasha Beebe is taking on a challenge rarely done before.

The medic will start her solo expedition on the assent of Yr Wyddfa, in Snowdonia, before ending on the summit of Brariach, in Scotland, with her mum driving her in-between climbs.

Among the peaks include The Welsh 3000's (the 15 peaks in Wales over 3000ft) followed by the Lake District 24 peaks and finishing with the Scottish 3 peaks (the three tallest mountains in Scotland and the UK).

"This challenge is going to be the hardest physical demand I have attempted yet,” Natasha said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Climbing Ben Nevis last year, as part of the national Three Peaks Challenge, gave me a lot of respect for the mountains and just how unpredictable they can be.

"So, I thought I’d try and top it this year by going a bit further,” she said, laughing. “The Three Peaks is based on one mountain in each country but what I wanted to do was do all of the challenges in all three countries.

"I am so grateful for all the support and donations so far."

Natasha, an avid hiker and gym-goer, said she is “quite determined, once she puts her mind to it” that she can pull it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has set up a GoFundMe page to raise £300 for the charity who provide support and guidance for veterans and their families after they leave the armed forces – but the more she raises the better, so she said.

"It’s all going to such a worthwhile cause,” she added. “I’m a little bit nervous, I think there’s going to be a lot of sleep deprivation and it’s going to be hard work… it will be harder than the Three Peaks!”.