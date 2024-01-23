An enterprising mum of four in Yaxley is hoping to reach new heights with the launch of her own balloon business.

Gemma Kirk (32) has just opened Queen of LED Hire in Prosper Court, Yaxley.

And Gemma says she is delighted with the initial response to her new shop, which sells an array of colourful helium balloons and hires out large LED numbers and letters for all occasions such as parties, weddings and baby showers.

She said: “I was a carer for three years but I found that even when I was home I could not cut off and was always wondering if everyone was ok.

“So I decided to go on my own and my partner Darren fully supported me.

"Opening my own business means I can just work around my family instead.”

Gemma said: “I started off with just the LED numbers but customers were asking me if I could do a balloon display or do a balloon arch and so I began to experiment and joined an academy to learn the right skills.

"I began to do bigger displays and then suddenly we had the opportunity to buy all the balloons from another similar business and I’ve added to the stock from a balloon supplier and that is how we are here now.

She said: “It is going very well. I do get a lot of orders online and we also do deliveries.”

Opening hours at the shop are Mondays to Friday from 10am to 2pm and then from 5pm to 6pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.

