Yaxley Football Club’s ‘Pitching In’ programme hopes to inspire new volunteers to support local teams
‘Pitching In’ is financially supporting grassroots football clubs on the back of the pandemic – using a new online platform where club’s can advertise volunteer vacancies
A football club near Peterborough has become part of a multi-million-pound investment initiative which aims to support and promote grassroots football by inspiring more volunteers to get involved with local clubs.
Yaxley Football Club, who play their home matches at In2itive Park, in Yaxley, have become part of the ‘Pitching In’ programme – which is helping to financially support football clubs in The Trident Leagues after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The initiative was launched in September 2020 by the Entain Foundation – the charitable arm of global sports betting and gaming company Entain – and is helping the 240 clubs and 15,000 players registered in the Isthmian, Northern Premier and Southern Leagues in step seven and eight of the English football league pyramid.
‘Pitching In’ has now launched its new ‘Trident Leagues Volunteer Hub’ – an online platform allowing football clubs, like Yaxley FC, to advertise volunteer vacancies.
“The Pitching In programme is very important,” Malcolm Clements, Yaxley FC’s chairman, said. “If anyone wants to help us at Yaxley FC, do please get in touch with me.”
Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara has thrown his support behind the club and programme.
"This is a very worthwhile initiative which can benefit the club and also provide enjoyment to those who volunteer,” he said.
“There are a number of different roles available and if anyone is interested, I would urge them to get in touch with the club.”
The club is currently seeking a club secretary and stadium announcer. To volunteer, click here.