Would you like to train to be a postman or postwoman in Peterborough? Then take a look at Royal Mail’s new apprenticeship initiative

The Royal Mail is looking to recruit about 27 apprentices for the Peterborough area under its new Postal Apprenticeship scheme.

It is part of a nationwide initiative to recruit 1,000 trainees in the company’s largest intake of apprentices.

The scheme aims to provide the required skills for a successful career within Royal Mail plus a range of lasting transferable skills and experience.

It will cover areas such as customer services, industry knowledge as wel as financial budgeting and health and wellbeing.

Applicants who successfully complete the scheme will be offered a permanent role within the business.

The role will consist of day to day duties as a delivery postman or woman with additional time spent completing learning towards the apprenticeship.

Eighty per cent of the apprenticeship will be on-the-job training with the remaining 20 per cent being online learning towards a Level 2 apprenticeship certification.

Ricky McAulay, operations development director, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to launch our Postal Apprenticeship Scheme at a time when the pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on career opportunities across the country.

“We’ve placed a real emphasis on ensuring that our scheme has a range of transferable skills so that successful candidates can take what they learn with them for the rest of their careers.”

The 13-month-long apprenticeship recruitment programme will run from September 2021.

An initial 500 trainees will begin in September with a further 500 roles being allocated across the business in the new year.

Shortlisted applicants will have to complete a Situational Judgement Test, a virtual interview and will be invited to meet their line manager.

Apprentices will receive support from their line manager, a designated workplace coach and a buddy scheme as well as a mentor to support their career progression.

Royal Mail’s training provider, Babington, will support trainees’ pastoral care and oversee their progress against the apprenticeship standard.

The scheme opens for applications on June 28.